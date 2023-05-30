The German recession slows down the metalworking industry in Brescia which, however, continues to grow

The Brescia companies active in the metalworking industry experienced a positive trend in the first quarter of 2023, in substantial continuity with what was observed in the previous period.

In detail, the mechanics marked, between January and March, a growth of +2.3% compared to the last quarter of 2022 (with a change of +4.5% compared to the same period of 2022), while the metallurgy recorded a positive evolution on the previous quarter (+3.2%), against a slight decrease (-0.6%) compared to the same period last year. This is highlighted by the most recent edition of the quarterly survey conducted by Study Center of Confindustria Brescia on a panel of associated companies.

The statements

«The data for the 1st quarter are certainly positive for Mechanics. However, the coming months promise to be decidedly more complicated – comments Gabriella Pasotti, president of the Mechanics and Mechatronics sector of Confindustria Brescia -. They affect this perspective in particular Germany’s troubles, which is going through a period of degrowth, the increase in rates and the decreases in the benefits linked to 4.0. Expectations are therefore uncertain, even if the aspect that comforts us is linked to exports, which continue to set records in Brescia and drive the overall trend of our territory».

«In this period we are witnessing a generalized decline in raw materials, in particular due to the reduction of energy costs and the slowdown in apparent demandagainst a maintenance of real consumption – adds Giovanni Marinoni Martin, president of the Metallurgy, Steel and Mining sector of Confindustria Brescia -: in fact, the production chain prefers to dispose of warehouses, to reposition itself further on at lower costs.

This aspect slows down, for obvious reasons, our sector, especially construction and special steels, which are suffering. In the coming months, however, the inventory effect should wear off, with an expected recovery of demandwhich will be able to give new impetus to the entire sector».