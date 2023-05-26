The German weekly der Spiegel: “Clues about the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipeline point towards Kiev”

It is still pitch dark about the responsibilities for the sabotage from the underwater pipeline Nord Stream connecting Russia and Germany, with an overall capacity of over 100 billion cubic meters per year. However, according to the German weekly the mirror in the forthcoming issue “traces leading to Ukraine are increasing”. The magazine cites details that emerged from the investigations of the German federal anti-crime agency. The metadata of a sent email at the time of chartering the “Andromeda” sailboat, presumably used to transport explosives, they would in fact lead to Ukraine. They were found in the cabin of the vessel remains of an underwater explosive, distributed over a large area. It would be octogene, an explosive substance widely used in the West such as in the former Eastern Bloc. The traces found by the German Federal Anticrime Office coincide with the assessments of various intelligence services, according to which the perpetrators would be to be located in Ukraine. Meanwhile, one wonders whether the crime could be attributable to a uncontrolled commando or to the Ukrainian secret service, and to what extent, if any, parts of the Ukrainian government may have been involved.

The pipeline was badly damaged last September. Initially the accusations had pointed against Moscow, the sabotage, albeit of an infrastructure built by Russia, would have been functional to increase Europe’s energy insecurity by increasing pressure on Brussels to desist in supporting Kiev. Additional clues pointing in the direction of Ukraine would be i Ukrainian owners of a Polish company che apparently was involved in the chartering of the boat. Last February US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh he had proposed the possibility that the operation had been conducted with the support of the White House and the CIA, a hypothesis denied by the subjects in question.