The Germans arrested a BiH citizen on an international warrant Info

Members of the German Federal Police arrested a citizen of BiH, 60 years old, on an international warrant for drug trafficking.

According to German media, he was arrested near Heusern, in the German state of Baden-Württemberg. The announcement of the German police states that he is wanted by the authorities of Bosnia and Herzegovina because there is a well-founded suspicion that he is a drug dealer.

Members of the police discovered him during a routine check on the B500 road, also known as the Bundesautoban, where it was determined that he was a person for whom there was an international warrant and an arrest warrant.

As German media reports, the arrested person was not behind the wheel, but a passenger in the car.

After the apprehension, detailed processing was carried out on him and he is in extradition custody, where he is awaiting extradition.

(Independent newspaper)

