The Ghost of the Tea Party, review of the comic by Reimena Yee

Reimena Yee, a Malaysian author and illustrator based in Australia, has dedicated this graphic novel to all children and young people who are afraid of growing up. Adolescence is, as we know, a complicated and crucial stage of change and transition. The adolescent, says the writer Marina Colasanti, is a two-headed creature, officially authorized to be an adult and a child at the same time. How to fit those two worlds? How to deal with the expectations and challenges that come with growing up, without giving up that paradise of imagination and fantasy that is childhood?

ECC continues to harvest excellent titles for its Kodomo label. With “The Ghost of the Tea Party” , an optimistic and vitalist coming-of-age story, this time is addressed to a young audience. Its protagonist, Lora Xi, is a girl who has just turned twelve. Around her, everything changes. Girls her age begin to show new interests (boy bands, makeup, clothes…) while she seems still anchored in her childhood fantasies. Her fear of growing up with her and her peculiar inner world lead her to think that she no longer fits in with her friends, taking refuge in those fantasies that constitute her comfort zone. However, during a curious séance, she meets Alexa, the ghost of a girl who died when she was fourteen, and her perception of the world around her, and of growing up, changes completely.

Reimena Yee has managed to build an intelligent, entertaining and moving story that will undoubtedly connect with the youngest sensibilities. Her assets are numerous. To begin with, that style clearly influenced by the manga, casual and fresh, full of details, in which she has poured an immense color palette without the need to saturate the pages. In this sense, the lettering work that Noelia Murillo has done blends in very well with that style. We must add, of course, the good fit that Yee makes of the fantastic elements within the story, always positive elements that will help the protagonist to resolve her internal conflicts. “The Ghost of the Tea Party” It is a fantasy story, true, but the author uses it to deal with issues such as change, memory or death. It is satisfying to see how the image of the witch, a being traditionally linked to evil, has finally been appropriated as a symbol of female empowerment. We also find several examples of adolescent witches who, as in this case, associate magic with this transition stage (without going any further, the comics of “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” and its television adaptations, or “Nicky the Witch’s Apprentice” by Eiko Kadono, the work on which the Ghibli film was based).

The edition includes a final annex with annotations in which the author explains the creation process and her way of working. A graphic novel for young people, suitable (and recommended) for all audiences, which shows the importance of embracing what makes us different and letting go in order to grow.