World

by admin
2022-11-22 12:29:39 Source: The Paper Author:

In August this year, the Taipei Zoo celebrated the 18th birthday of Tuantuan. But not long after, the news that “Tuantuan” got sick came out. Since “Tuantuan” left, although the inner fluctuations of the other three giant pandas cannot be known, there is not much difference in their behavior and eating.

The park said that “Tuantuan” had been dissected on the 19th, and after the pathological report of the autopsy was collected, the park will give a unified explanation to the outside world, which will take about 14 to 21 days.

At 13:48 on November 19, “Tuantuan”, a giant panda donated to Taiwan by the mainland suffering from brain disease, stopped its heartbeat while sleeping under anesthesia. “Tuantuan” who came to Taiwan at the age of 4, his life was fixed at the age of 18.

