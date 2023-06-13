The Giga x2 promo is back, now even richer

Returns from today, June 13, 2023, a now usual promotion for the virtual manager VERY Mobilewhich offers those who activate some offers the possibility of having double the gigabytes to surf even more, even on vacation.

The initiative, called “Giga x2“, allows you to have, for those who choose this operator by next July 17, up to 600 Giga for the first 6 months.

An opportunity not to be missed for those who want to have a large reserve of gigabytes to use until the end of the year.

Up to 600 Giga for those who activate a new Very SIM

Giga x2 provides, in fact, the doubling of available traffic to surf the internet from Italy, by choosing one of the following offers, which normally include the following bundle:

For ILIAD, POSTEMOBILE, COOPVOCE, FASTWEB, and OTHER customers (1 Mobile, CMLink, Daily Telecom Mobile, Digi Mobil, Elimobile, Enegan, Feder Mobile, Green Telecomunicazioni, Intermatica, Lycamobile, Mundio Mobile, Noitel, NTmobile, NV Mobile, Optima, Ovunque Mobile, Plink, Plintron, PosteMobile, Rabona, Telmekom, Tiscali, Vianova and WithU)

For NEW ISSUE

For TIM, VODAFONE, WINDTRE, KENA, HO and SPUSU customers

L’Activation is free for everyone. For a good six months from activation, therefore, the voice & data offers with 150 Giga will make 300 available and those with 220 GB 400.

Big blow for those who choose the SIM with the data offer which in the promotion will offer 600 Giga at maximum speed instead of 300. In this case, however, the activation fee equal to 9,99 Euro.

Free activation and 10 euro top-up for free

The promotion can be combined with the new edition of “Bring a friend to VERY“, thanks to which it is possible to obtain a credit bonus by introducing new customers.

Summer with Giga x2 for existing customers

The promo Giga X 2 however, it is not only reserved for new customers, but it is also available for those who already have an active VERY Mobile SIM with one of the compatible offers. Always until next July 17, 2023, therefore, whoever wants will be able to activate the offer and benefit from the doubling of the Giga for two months.

To take advantage of the promotion, simply access the “Offer” section in the VERY App and request its activation, totally free of charge. In the same way, it will be possible to choose to vary your tariff plan to choose one compatible with the promotion.

Bring a friend to VERY

