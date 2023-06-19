the gigantic explosion- Corriere TV

Guido Olimpio / CorriereTv

An old Russian T54/55 tank filled with bombs, radio controlled and heading towards an enemy trench in Marinka area, Donetsk. The progress of the vehicle was stopped by a mine, then it was hit by a rocket which triggered a gigantic explosion.

In the video you can see the shock wave of the explosion: for some it still had an impact on the defenders of the position. The tactic is not new, in February there was already an episode with an armored car full of ordnance and recently the invaders released footage of a night attack using the same system. During the war in Syria, various guerrilla movements – including the Islamic State – relied on this technique to devastate regime targets or open passages for infantry during assaults.

June 19, 2023 – Updated June 19, 2023, 08:03 am

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

