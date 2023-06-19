Home » the gigantic explosion- Corriere TV
World

the gigantic explosion- Corriere TV

by admin
the gigantic explosion- Corriere TV

Guido Olimpio / CorriereTv

An old Russian T54/55 tank filled with bombs, radio controlled and heading towards an enemy trench in Marinka area, Donetsk. The progress of the vehicle was stopped by a mine, then it was hit by a rocket which triggered a gigantic explosion.
In the video you can see the shock wave of the explosion: for some it still had an impact on the defenders of the position. The tactic is not new, in February there was already an episode with an armored car full of ordnance and recently the invaders released footage of a night attack using the same system. During the war in Syria, various guerrilla movements – including the Islamic State – relied on this technique to devastate regime targets or open passages for infantry during assaults.

June 19, 2023 – Updated June 19, 2023, 08:03 am

© breaking latest news

See also  "God save the Queen", Biden's phrase leaves the audience speechless - Corriere TV

You may also like

Israeli blitz in Jenin with helicopters and armored...

Israel, in Jenin explosive devices and shots fired...

Juventus, Chiesa is not another Dybala

Israel and Palestine, evidence of dialogue on gas:...

Sophie Ellis-Bextor, critic of her album Hana (2023)

The flood caused by the attack on the...

Bibi Reks incident at the performance | Fun

Djokovic falls from first place before Wimbledon |...

Long trail of waste fires in the Palermo...

double row cars and blocked traffic – PHOTO

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy