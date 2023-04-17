The girl filmed the dirty bed linen in the hotel | Magazine

She lay down on clean sheets, and woke up in unprecedented chaos.

The video in which he shows dirty bed linen has gone viral! Chantel decided to show her followers what happened, after the woke up one morning in a luxury hotel. She explained that in the evening she lay down on clean, white sheets, and in the morning she found a mess that she doesn’t know how to explain to the hotel staff.

“A tan nightmare. I feel sorry for the people in the hotel who will find this mess. What horrible thing did you see in the hotel? I hope I don’t go viral for this. This is the most disgusting thing ever. Fake tan on my sheets,” she said. Shantel also showed her followers what kind of spots the tan she achieved with self-tanning left.

Otherwise, when it comes to self-tanning, the essence is in the correct choice of products. You need to choose the one that suits your complexion and skin type. If you have very light and sensitive skin, you should gradually achieve a tanned effect. If your complexion is naturally darker, you should choose creams that are meant for it, and that way your skin will quickly get the desired shade.

To fix stains on bed linen, add a cup of freshly squeezed lemon juice to the washing machine compartment along with the detergent. Wash the clothes on the same program and temperature as you normally wash them. You can do this with two spoons of baking soda or instead of fabric softener, pour a cup of distilled white vinegar.

Check out the video that flooded the nets:

