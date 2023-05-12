Home » The girl from the school in Vračar is still in danger Info




Director of the University Clinical Center of Serbia, Milika Ašanin, said that the girl who was wounded in the head at the Belgrade Elementary School “Vladislav Ribnikar” is still in a bad condition and that her life is in danger.

When it comes to patients injured in this elementary school, Ašanin states that one student is perfectly fine, the other day she had an intervention by an orthopedic microsurgeon on both forearms.

“The teacher is completely stable and she had an intervention by an orthopedic microsurgeon on her hand,” said Ašanin.

When it comes to the patients who were hospitalized after the massacre in Mladenovac, Ašanin stated that six patients are in the intensive care unit.

“Two of our patients are in a very serious condition and we have to be very careful with one patient who was primarily admitted to the Dragiša Mišović Clinical and Hospital Center. He had an operation on his abdomen, and then he was referred to us because of breathing problems and chest injuries “We have to be very careful with him, because he has a severe lung contusion, so it is being assessed whether he will have any intervention,” Ašanin told TV “Prva”.

On May 3, a thirteen-year-old student of the Elementary School “Vladislav Ribnikar” killed eight students and a security guard at the school, and wounded six students and a teacher.

On May 4, a 21-year-old man from Dubona near Mladenovac killed eight and wounded 14 people, mostly young people, in his village and in Mali Orašje.

