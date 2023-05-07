The girl who watched the massacre at school came forward Info

The girl who saw the massacre at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” school with her own eyes, posted a shocking message on social networks.

In the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, a bloody feast took place in the “Vladislav Ribnikar” elementary school when a boy, a student of the seventh grade, took out a gun and shot the guard, the history teacher and the students present. Eight children and a security guard were killed in the shooting, and seven were wounded.

One girl (name known to the editorial staff), a student of the Vladislav Ribnikar school, who unfortunately saw the bloody feast with her own eyes, announced herself on social networks. She hung several pictures of her dead friends, and one of the injured girls was her closest friend, according to her.

“I received a lot of messages about this tragedy that happened. Last year, the boy went to the second shift where he was ridiculed. This year he moved to our shift and everyone cooked for him and socialized with him normally. Everyone called him on their birthdays and every time we went out, we always called him. At school he got 2 in engineering and technology and 3 in mathematics. With the history teacher, he went to school, municipal and, I think, city. He was a determined student and was always a 5.0. Everyone thought he lived in a normal family. However, 03.05.2023. we all had a normal history class where we learned a new lesson. It was about 5 minutes to the end of the class and we hear gunshots, thinking they are firecrackers… (at that time he kills the security guard and the students on duty), after that he enters the history room with two guns and starts to shoot the history teacher and his best friend where we all hid under the tables“, the little girl wrote and listed the initials of the boy who was shot and added:

“We were all in shock, we hid under the stolob and at one point I screamed. He was probably looking where that sound was coming from, I got up, jumped over the dead boy (indicated the initials) and ran out of the office. One girl and two boys ran after me, where the four of us stayed alive. We saw the schoolgirls on duty and the security guard dead, we were in shock but we ran out of the school. My friend and I ran to my house while the boys went to their homes. Later we were informed that one girl (given initials) was shot in the hand, but that she is alive. Later, we were informed that some of our friends are dead, and some are in Urgentno and Tiršova,” the girl wrote.

She received a lot of messages of support, and on TikTok she posted another poignant message that she dedicated to the boy who committed the bloody feast. “Thank you very much, you killed those closest to me. Today, because of you, I went to three funerals instead of Mitić’s hole or Tašmajdan. Thank you very much for carrying me to the funeral. HI’m sorry that I had to survive all this. And thank you very much for the traumas“, wrote a girl who was a schoolgirl who survived the massacre.

