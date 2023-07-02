The girl’s killer was found after 40 years | Info

I guess he thought everyone had forgotten him, but no, the police caught him after 40 years on the run for murdering a woman…

A Florida murder suspect who appeared three times on America’s Most Wanted magazine was arrested after almost four decades on the run. He was among the most wanted fugitives in America. Donald Santini, 65, allegedly used 13 aliases to avoid arrest for the 1984 murder of a 33-year-old Florida woman, authorities said.

At the time of his arrest, he was chairman of a local water quality board in California. Santini has been extradited to Florida where he faces charges of murder, writes the BBC. He was wanted for the murder of Cynthia Wood, then 33 years old, who was divorcing her husband. He was the last person seen with her on June 6, 1984, before detectives discovered her body, strangled and left in a canal.

“Arrest of Donald Santini closes a long pending case and ensures justice for the victim and her family after nearly four decades of waiting“, Sheriff Chad Chronister of Hillsboro County in Florida said in a statement, reports Slobodna Dalmacija. Authorities said he was identified as a suspect shortly after the killing and immediately fled Hillsborough County.

Santini appeared several times on the television show America’s Most Wanted – in 1990, 2005 and 2013. Many agencies, including the FBI, for years are working intensively on this cold case. The search has taken investigators to Texas, California and even Thailand, but to no avail until this year. It was a tip from the Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force that brought U.S. Marshals to San Diego County. Santini relaxed a little too much, and the officers were just waiting for his reckless move.

I guess he thought everyone had forgotten him, but no, zealous police caught him anyway. Santini was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in San Diego before being extradited to the Hillsborough County Jail in Tampa, Florida earlier this week. He lived in a small suburb of San Diego called Campo under the pseudonym Wellman Simmonds.

He even appeared regularly at public board meetings as chairman of the local water maintenance committee, according to officials. In a 16-page letter he sent to a local San Diego news station, he said he volunteered at the Rotary Club, that he owned a Thai restaurant and managed an apartment building during his years on the run. He previously served a prison sentence for raping a woman while stationed in Germany. And in 1983, he was charged with aggravated robbery in his home state of Texas.

