In January 2015 and January 2020, General Secretary Xi Jinping inspected Yunnan twice, and successively put forward to Yunnan the hope of becoming a radiation center for South Asia and Southeast Asia, and striving to make new progress in building a radiation center for South Asia and Southeast Asia. Emancipate the mind, keep pace with the times, break old concepts with new development concepts, and open up new situations with high-quality development.

On December 3, 2021, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and President of the State, pointed out at the opening ceremony of the China-Laos Railway: “The two sides should make persistent efforts and do good deeds, maintain and operate the railway well, develop and construct the railway along the line well, and build gold. The route will benefit the people of both countries.”

The China-Laos railway has been in operation for nine months, and has built an open and cooperative land bridge for China and Laos and the surrounding areas.

Bearing in mind the general secretary’s entrustment, Yunnan actively serves and integrates into the national development strategy, and strives to forge a path of leapfrog development.

Quality rises

The role of the gold logistics channel is highlighted

The reporter has visited the Wangjiaying West Container Center Station in the Kunming area of ​​the China (Yunnan) Pilot Free Trade Zone many times. From early morning to midnight, it is always a busy scene. The transport forklifts shuttle back and forth, and the goods are ready to be shipped.

As the starting point of the China-Laos railway international freight trains, the central station is responsible for about 70% of the China-Laos international freight shipments on the Yunnan road network. “After the opening of the China-Laos Railway, the operation of international freight trains has saved transportation time and costs, and the market has responded well.” said Xu Chao, deputy general manager of China Railway Union’s Kunming Central Station.

“The company mainly organizes textile goods to be transported to customers through the China-Laos railway.” Yang Jie, the person in charge of Yunnan Rencheng International Logistics Co., Ltd., told reporters that at present, the company has organized the transportation of more than 1,000 vehicles of textile goods through the China-Laos railway. , to provide logistics services for customers who invest and set up garment processing factories in Southeast Asia.

According to data from China Railway Kunming Bureau Group Co., Ltd., as of September 1, the China-Laos Railway has sent a total of 6.71 million passengers and transported 7.17 million tons of cargo, including 1.28 million tons of cross-border cargo. The role of the gold logistics channel appears.

At 11:00 on August 30, the first China-Laos railway “one-unit” freight train loaded with more than 1,200 tons of chemical fertilizers departed from Wangjiaying West Container Center Station, and completed the journey from Kunming, China to Laos via rail and road. Cross-border shipping in Vientiane. Using the “one order system”, the owner can enjoy the convenience of one entrustment, one payment, and one box to the end. At the same time, the “one document system” endows railway transport documents with the property of property rights, innovating land trade financing methods, and further reducing the cost of import and export supply chains.

With the implementation of Yunnan Province’s “Three-Year Action Plan to Implement the Spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Important Speech, Maintain and Operate the China-Laos Railway, Develop and Build the China-Laos Railway”, Kunming Railway International Customs, which invested and constructed in Wangjiaying West Container Center Station The first phase of the supervision workplace construction project has been put into use. Relying on the multimodal transport of “road to rail”, using the newly built Wangjiaying West International Customs Supervision Station, container station, bonded warehouse and other facilities, multiple departments work together to innovate the “railway express” mode of multimodal transport, and enterprises do not need to separately Going through customs transfer procedures, going through customs clearance in Kunming, and going directly out of the country can effectively reduce the cost of enterprises and further improve the customs clearance efficiency of cross-border goods.

At present, the number of international freight trains on the China-Laos Railway has increased from 1 pair per day at the beginning of the opening to 5 to 6 pairs per day now, and the freight volume has increased from 240,000 tons in a single month at the beginning of the opening to 1.17 million tons in a single month in August, and the freight volume has been steady. promote. In China, 21 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities) have successively opened cross-border freight trains on the China-Laos Railway. The freight transportation has covered Laos, Thailand, Myanmar, Malaysia, Cambodia, Singapore and other countries and regions. More than 1200 species.

As the railway department continues to explore new modes of international transportation such as “Lancang-Mekong Express Line + Cross-border E-commerce”, “China-Laos Railway + China-Europe Railway Express”, it will further enhance the radiation effect and cross-border freight capacity of the China-Laos Railway, allowing more Many enterprises enjoy the opportunities and benefits brought by the China-Laos Railway, and further give full play to the role of the China-Laos Railway as an economic link.

“Since this year, a series of measures to serve the development of the China-Laos railway have effectively undertaken the ‘Belt and Road’ initiative, ‘RCEP’ and the ‘domestic and international dual circulation’ strategy. The brand effect has laid a solid foundation.” said He Hengjun, head of the Wangjiaying West Station of the Kunming East Station of the Kunming Bureau Group Company.

burst of vitality

Running out of the “acceleration” of high-quality development

The China-Laos Railway is a landmark project of high-quality joint construction of the “Belt and Road”. From Kunming all the way to the south, through Yuxi, Pu’er, Xishuangbanna to Laos, radiating the Indo-China Peninsula. With the entry into force of RCEP, the “long tail effect” of the “large artery” promoting the industrial layout along the route and the high-quality development of the large channel economy has become more prominent.

Zhang Qiu, member of the Party Working Committee of the Kunming Area of ​​the China (Yunnan) Pilot Free Trade Zone and Minister of the System Innovation Department, said that the opening of the China-Laos Railway has brought significant historical opportunities to the area. At present, the area is committed to give full play to the superposition advantages of the “four areas” of the Kunming Free Trade Zone, Kunming Economic and Technological Development Zone, Kunming Comprehensive Bonded Zone, and Mohan-Boding Economic Cooperation Zone to promote port function enhancement, port economic development, and port development. Urban construction, promote regional linkage development, and achieve new breakthroughs and achieve new results as soon as possible.

The opening of the China-Laos Railway has fully highlighted Yuxi’s location and transportation advantages, and it has become a frontier and a hub from the end and edge. Yuxi Station, Yanhe Station, Asan Station, Huanian Station and Yuanjiang Station are composed of Yuxi Station in Southwest China. Yuxi International Logistics Port is turning from blueprint into reality. At present, there are many transportation and logistics enterprises based in Yuxi, embracing the “station economy” brought by high-speed rail.

As the starting point of the China-Laos Railway, all regions along the Yunnan route will adapt to local conditions and give full play to their advantages, seize the opportunities brought by the opening of the railway, accelerate the development of warehousing logistics, cold chain transportation, green food and other formats, further optimize the spatial layout of industries along the route, strengthen industrial support, and deepen Integrate into the cross-border industrial chain, supply chain, and value chain facing the South Asian and Southeast Asian markets, and drive a new engine for high-quality open development.

According to Su Jianbo, Deputy Director of the Development and Reform Commission of Pu’er City, in March this year, Pu’er City issued a relevant implementation plan. In accordance with the work idea of ​​”channel + hub + industry + market entity”, it focused on the implementation of channel capacity improvement actions, logistics hub construction actions, and activities along the route. The “four major actions” of industrial development action and market entity cultivation action.

Focusing on the improvement of channel capacity, the construction of logistics hubs along the route, and the development of industries along the route, Pu’er City has planned and reserved a number of projects, and included 24 projects in the implementation plan of the three-year action plan in advance, with a total investment of about 48.2 billion yuan. Combined with the construction of international eco-tourism resorts, Pu’er City will also create a number of ecological experiences along the China-Laos Railway, Pu’er tea tour, Pu’er coffee tour, forest health care, ethnic culture experience, manor vacation, sports tourism, outdoor camping, hiking Travel and other tourism products.

From domestic to foreign countries, the China-Laos Railway is full of driving force, and the radiation effect on the economy along the line between the two countries continues to show. After the opening of the China-Laos railway, Lao agricultural products ushered in new opportunities for export. According to the data released by the Laos Ministry of Industry and Trade “Laos Trade Network” recently, Lao cassava flour exported 250 million US dollars in the first half of this year, becoming the number one export agricultural product in Laos, attracting more Lao farmers to start planting cassava to meet export demand.

“The China-Laos Railway has brought us real and visible benefits, which means that Laos’ backward land transportation has been transformed into modern transportation, and Laos has changed from a ‘land-locked country’ to a ‘land-linked country’.” Lao Prime Minister Pankan said in an interview with People’s Daily ” said in the interview that the China-Laos Railway is conducive to promoting the economic and social development of Laos and will become an important link between Laos and other countries in the region.

As an important carrier for the joint construction of the “Belt and Road”, the China-Laos Railway not only opens up the hinterland of Southeast Asia, but also sets up a convenient new land transportation channel for China and Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and other countries, and drives the economy of the regions along the line to enter the express train of high-quality development. road. (Hu Xiaorong and Yang Shuyan)

Promoting logistics through channels and promoting economic and trade through logistics, the China-Laos railway artery has opened up new fields and new spaces for Yunnan to give full play to its geographical advantages to achieve open development.

However, in order to turn the blueprint into reality, it is necessary not to rush to the imagination, not to dwell on the empty voices, but to take one step at a time, be down-to-earth and work hard. For Yunnan, in order to truly play the channel function of the China-Laos Railway and achieve sustainable development, it is necessary to transform the “passing economy” into a “landing economy”.

Yunnan Province issued the “Three-Year Action Plan for Implementing the Spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Important Speech, Maintaining and Operating the China-Laos Railway, Developing and Building the China-Laos Railway”, and clarified the work ideas around “channel + hub + industry + market entities” All relevant departments and areas along the route should fully implement the requirements of the “Action Plan”, and take the “four actions” of channel capacity improvement action, logistics hub construction action, industry development action along the route, and market entity cultivation action as the starting point to transform into a “passing-through economy”. For the “landing economy”, it injects strong impetus into the new development pattern of Yunnan’s deep integration into the big cycle and dual cycle, and builds a regional economic development pattern with core industries, breaking a new world.

