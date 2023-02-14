Home World The Golden Dregs, critica de su disco On Grace Dignity (2023)
The Golden Dregs, critica de su disco On Grace Dignity (2023)

The legendary 4AD label has done it again and signs for its team another of those groups located in widely elegant coordinates, capable of raising warm emotions based on a series of songs with calm aromas and an impeccable appearance. In this case it is The Golden Dregs, who after their previous EP, ‘Lafayette’ (Art Is Hard, 18), and that ‘Hope Is For The Hopeless’ (Funnel, 19) published four years ago, they now return with the work that should definitely position them on the map.

‘On Grace Dignity’ it’s a warm, meditatively paced record that’s sustained through nine songs (and an intro), as well as underpinned by Benjamin Woods’ classic near-crooner vocal performance, guiding the reference from start to finish. A main plot that is completed with winds, choirs, second voices and, in short, a good handful of appropriate arrangements. A series of decorations placed with care and extreme care, with the intention of grooming, but without exceeding or diverting attention from that latent soul in the compositions themselves which, by the way, is an inescapable hallmark of the British formation. It is there where pieces like “Before We Fell From Grace”, “Vista”, “American Airlines”, “Not Even The Rain”, “Josephine” o “Sundown Lake”.

‘On Grace Dignity’ It is one of those albums with a healing effect, in a perhaps ephemeral sequel but certainly unquestionable throughout the almost forty minutes that the LP lasts. An especially appetizing reference for fans of Tindesrticks, Matt Berninger, Spain, Beirut, Bill Callahan, Richard Hawley, The Magnetic Fields, Bill Fay or Leonard Cohen, all of them tangible references at one time or another on this album which, in short, are imposes as a small delicatessen for select palates.

