When presenting the competition law bill to the Chambers, the Draghi government had to take a step back in front of the wall opposed by the beach club concessionaires to the hypothesis of putting the service to tender.

A wall evidently well supported by majority parties (all of them, one suspects, given the location of the establishments, scattered along all the Italian coasts).

It was the first inglorious arrest that the Draghi government suffered from its majority. Which announces others, every time interests presided over by parties undecided about anything but vetoes will be touched. Once again everyone’s interests (including access to beaches at reasonable prices) come second.

But there’s more. The solution found by the Government to cover the substantial retreat was not noticed. That of carrying out a mapping of the systems granting public goods, which includes among other things – as stated in the bill presented in Parliament – deeds, contracts and agreements, the duration, renewals in favor of the same concessionaire, a company controlled by the concessionaire or a direct family member, the license fee, the beneficiaries, the nature of the concession.

What makes the news is not the decision, obviously necessary to be able to make any choice, but the assumption: the Government of the Italian Republic ignores things that it should already know very well. In fact, these are not contracts between private individuals, but concessions of public goods with the Municipalities, whose data should therefore be available, not only to all the other institutions of the Republic, but to all its citizens.

Instead it is not so. Just as years ago the expenses of the local health units were not known, so much so that the governments of the time adopted guidelines and coordination acts for the sole purpose of having them disclosed.

In Italy such things are not uncommon. They happen regularly when something needs to be swept under the rug; and it succeeds, because controls are the black hole of national and local administrations.

We are used to all this, and in the meantime transparency and competition, not to mention market, have become bad words, as if they were equivalent to neoliberalism or savage globalisation. The wind has changed by now, we write and even more we think. Those who think so forget, however, that the alternative to transparency and also to competition (where there are no rights to be enforced for all under conditions of equality) is not socialism, but the law of the fittest.

It is clear that, in such a situation, it is not only the concessionaires of the bathing establishments who toast. They are all those interested in maintaining their privileges, protections and income at any cost. Even at the cost of derailing the greatest economic facilitation that Italy has obtained since the Marshall Plan.

Reading certain comments, one would say that the NGEU is a private affair between the usual “Europe” and the government, not an opportunity to shift the distribution of income in favor of those who have suffered the most from the crises of recent years, thanks to a economy that has started to grow again at an unsuspected pace after the pandemic.

The pensioners’ best allies are those who crush the political changes that have taken place in Europe and in Italy in the last two years – precarious, but undeniable – on the same pattern as the controversy with Brussels after the subprime crisis.

If these are the conditions, the traditional journalistic story about Draghi should be exactly reversed. Not a technocrat with superpowers (which shatter at the first collision), but a man of government with a liberal socialist baggage who is going through a jungle of powerful and entrenched corporations. Of course, it is unimaginable that journalism knows how to change the story. All the more reason we need to talk about it.