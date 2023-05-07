The government in Slovakia falls, Prime Minister Heger has announced his resignation: “My proposals have not been listened to by the president”

The government falls Slovakia. Acting Prime Minister Eduard Heger announced on Sunday that it had resigned as president Zuzana Caputova due to the serious crisis that has overwhelmed the executive after the farewell made official by the Ministers of Agriculture and Foreign Affairs, Samuel Vlcan (Ordinary people and independent personalities) e Rastislav Kacer (Democrats). “I asked the president to revoke my mandate,” the premier told reporters.

After the two ministers left the executive, the head of the provisional government explained that he had “offered the president more stable and less risky alternatives than those associated with the appointment of a technical government. The president did not accept my proposals, so I decided to ask the president to accept my resignation and thus give her the space to try to bring Slovakia to elections democratic parliamentarians in a stable and calm way with a government of technicians”.

Now it’s up to Caputova to proceed with the appointment of a caretaker government for the first time in the history of the country in view of the early elections of September 30th. According to local media, the head of the new executive transition should go Odor played, current Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Slovakia. Last September, the party Freedom and Solidarity (Sas) of the former economy minister Richard Sulik he left the governing coalition and the executive ended up in a minority. In mid-December, the Slovak Parliament then voted no confidence in his regards. Since then, Heger’s government has acted as a interim cabinet.