The government of Ethiopia has declared a state of emergency due to violent clashes between the federal army and the Fano paramilitary group in the Amara region

On Friday, the government of Ethiopia declared a state of emergency after violent clashes between the federal army and the Fano paramilitary group that took place in recent days in the Amara region, in the north of the country. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s statement did not clarify whether the state of emergency applies to the whole country or just to the Amara region. The state of emergency allows the Ethiopian government to take a series of extraordinary measures, such as banning public demonstrations, arresting people without a warrant and imposing a curfew.

The Fano militiamen had been allies of the Ethiopian federal army during the two-year civil war in the northern Tigray region, which ended in October 2022 with a peace agreement reached after complex negotiations. However, good relations between Fano and the Ethiopian army have rapidly deteriorated in recent months due to the central government’s efforts to better control the local paramilitary groups present in the country. Ethiopia is divided into 11 regions, each of which has a certain degree of autonomy in various fields, including that of defence, and in recent years several local armed forces have been born and have gradually gained importance. In recent months, government attempts to merge these groups into the regular army had already led to clashes in which several people were killed.

