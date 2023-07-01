The government of France ordered the deployment of armored vehicles | Info

The French government, due to mass riots and violence in the country, ordered the deployment of armored gendarmerie vehicles, as well as the cancellation of all major events, the BFMTV network reported.

French Prime Minister Elizabeth Born ordered the deployment of four Centaur vehicles, as well as 14 VBRG vehicles.

BFMTV reported that 150 people were detained due to riots in Paris on Friday.

French President Emmanuel Macron said at a cabinet meeting that the Interior Ministry is using additional funds for crowd control. He added that the police are acting quickly and appropriately to manage the situation.

Interior Minister Žerald Darmanin said that 667 protesters were detained during the night. He requested that the Paris authorities introduce a ban on the sale and transport of fireworks, fuel canisters and other chemicals and flammable substances from 21:00 local time.



Darmanin added that the next few hours will be decisive and praised the local authorities, firefighters and police for their willingness to act in accordance with the law and professional ethics, as well as for their courage and professionalism.

Transport Minister Clemont Bone said 20 buses were set on fire in the Ile-de-France region south of Paris, including 12 that were completely burned in the Aubervilliers district.

The newspaper “Parisien” announced that more than 3,800 fires were caused across France last night. Hundreds of public buildings and almost 2,000 cars were damaged in vandalism. According to the authorities, there are children as young as 12 among the demonstrators.

About 40,000 police officers were deployed, more than 200 were injured, and 875 people were detained last night.

Demonstrators are looting supermarkets, luxury stores, and a Nike store in a shopping center in Paris was also broken into.

