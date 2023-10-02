Havana Government Denies Rumors of Rape in Death of Three-Year-Old Boy

The Government of Havana has denied rumors circulating on social networks that the death of three-year-old Eudis Yanyel Bueno Bec, which occurred last Friday in Guanabacoa, was the result of rape. In a statement released on its official Facebook page, the government clarified that an extensive search for the missing child had been initiated as soon as he was reported missing. Tragically, Bueno Bec’s body was discovered the following day in a broken refrigerator in a nearby house.

While investigations into the incident are still ongoing, it has already been established that the cause of death was asphyxiation and there is no evidence to suggest rape or abuse. The Havana Government has emphasized that specialized authorities are dedicated to finding out the truth surrounding this unfortunate incident.

In the midst of this heart-wrenching situation, the Government urges the public to respect the family’s pain and avoid speculation or unsubstantiated accusations. It is important to await the conclusion of the investigations before passing judgment against any individual, including those who are currently in custody.

The Havana Government acknowledges that incidents of this nature are rare in Cuba, where the protection of children and adolescents remains a top priority. They condemn the spread of distorted versions of events on digital social networks and remind the public to rely on official sources for accurate information.

This incident has caused widespread shock and disbelief. The Facebook profile “Havana Noticias,” which is known for spreading official propaganda and addressing rumors ignored by state media, posted photos of the scene and confirmed the discovery of the child’s body. Many Cubans expressed their indignation and disbelief in the comments section of the post.

Cuba is currently facing an increase in insecurity, with reports on social networks highlighting crimes such as robberies, knife attacks, and assaults occurring on public streets. However, official authorities and media have remained largely silent on the issue, only mentioning isolated incidents to commend police efforts.

As investigations into the death of Eudis Yanyel Bueno Bec continue, the Cuban people wait for answers and hope for justice.

