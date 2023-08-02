Home » The government of Senegal has blocked access to TikTok fearing it could fuel the protests of these days
The government of Senegal has blocked access to TikTok fearing it could fuel the protests of these days

The government of Senegal has blocked access to the social network TikTok on phones active in the country. In recent days he had already imposed major restrictions on the Internet to try to limit the protests that began after the arrest of Ousmane Sonko, the main political opponent of President Macky Sall, who has been governing in an increasingly authoritarian way for some time. The blockade of TikTok also appears to have a similar purpose: Senegal’s communications minister, Moussa Bocar Thiam, argued in a statement that TikTok has become a tool for spreading “subversive and hateful messages” that would threaten to “destabilize the country”. .

In Senegal, protests against the government’s crackdown on dissent have been going on since 2021, when Sonko was arrested on rape charges that he has always denied and defined as politically motivated. Those charges were later debunked, but there have been more periodically over the years, until he was recently arrested for eight new offences. After his arrest, the government also dissolved his Pastef party.

Sall has ruled Senegal since 2012 and was re-elected in 2019, but has repeatedly been accused of cracking down on his main political opponents to stay in power.

