The Government of Serbia is calling farmers for an interview | Info

The Government of Serbia is calling farmers for an interview

The Government of Serbia is calling farmers for an interview

The Government of Serbia is inviting farmers to talk, and the only thing it cannot offer is a guaranteed milk price.

During the talks with the farmers, the Government of Serbia repeatedly emphasized that the only thing it cannot offer is a guaranteed price for milk, because it is not possible to do something like that with the price of any product.

Bearing in mind that the farmers who are protesting in the media emphasize that they are not looking for a guaranteed milk price, the Prime Minister of Serbia invites them to continue the conversation at any time. The Government of Serbia is ready to continue the discussion at any time on all issues that are important for farmers, deeply committed to the best interest of all.

