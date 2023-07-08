The government of the Netherlands has fallen

The Dutch government has collapsed after coalition parties have failed to agree on a proposed plan to limit asylum claims. Prime Minister Mark Rutte, 56, leader of the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), explained that all the attempts made in recent days to find an agreement have not been successful. The government of the Netherlands was born a year and a half ago, but for some time there had been disagreements between the four parties that made it up: the VVD, the centrist and pro-European D66 party, the conservative liberals of the Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA) and the conservative party Christian Union (CU).

The Conservative party led by Rutte was trying to limit the entrances of asylum seekers after last year there were controversies over overcrowded reception centers. In 2022, asylum applications in the Netherlands had increased by over a third: they had been 47,000, and according to government forecasts, this year they will grow further up to 70,000. Among the rules of the plan proposed by Rutte, the most contested by the minority parties of the coalition was the introduction of a monthly threshold to limit the entry into the country of relatives of refugees: the plan envisaged allowing entry only to 200 people per month.

In recent days, Rutte has sought a compromise to convince the other parties, proposing the entry into force of the restrictions only in the event of particularly large migratory flows, but the new plan was not enough to save the government.

For several months, the government led by Rutte had been under pressure, particularly on immigration-related policies, due to the rise of far-right parties such as Geert Wilders’ Party for Freedom (PVV). Wilders is probably the European political leader with the most radical agenda towards Islam and immigration, except for overtly neo-fascist or neo-Nazi groups. His Freedom Party has long been calling for the closure of all Dutch mosques and a ban on Muslims entering the country.

The government had been in office since December 2021, but Rutte had led the country since 2010: in January 2021 the prime minister had resigned due to an old case related to family allowances requested back by mistake by the government starting in 2012. The however, the fall of the government had not jeopardized the formation of a new executive with the same parties that formed the previous majority. The negotiations, which began after the general elections on March 17, 2021, had lasted 271 days and had been the longest ever in the country’s history.

Rutte said on Friday ministers would continue working in a caretaker government ahead of elections, likely to be held next November.

