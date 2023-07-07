The government of the Netherlands will return hundreds of artifacts stolen during the colonial period to Indonesia and Sri Lanka

The Dutch government has announced it will return 478 artifacts stolen during the colonial period to Indonesia and Sri Lanka. The decision was taken after the favorable opinion of a commission appointed by the government and charged with investigating the illegal acquisition of historical objects exhibited in Dutch museums. Already last year, hundreds of pre-Hispanic artifacts were returned to the Panamanian and Mexican authorities.

Among the objects returned, two are of particular value: the royal treasure of Lombok, a collection made up of precious stones and hundreds of kilos of gold and silver artifacts, stolen from the Indonesian island of the same name in 1894; and the Cannon of Kandy, a gold, silver, and bronze ceremonial weapon encrusted with rubies, dated to the first half of the eighteenth century.

Over the past few years, the Netherlands has begun a public discussion about its colonial past, and in particular its role for centuries in organizing and promoting the trafficking of enslaved people from Africa to America. Just last Saturday King Willem-Alexander he apologized on behalf of his country and his family for having promoted the system of slavery for centuries.

