The governor of the Russian region of Belgorod, Vyacheslav Gladkovurged the residents of Grayvoron a do not return to their homes after several drones hit the border region during the night, the day after an armed group infiltrated the area from Ukraine: “It’s not the time yet,” he wrote, adding that yesterday’s fighting in the region did not there are civilian casualties. “To date, there are no civilian deaths. All necessary law enforcement actions are underway. We are awaiting the completion of the counter-terrorism operation announced yesterday,” he said in an update of the situation on his Telegram channel. The counter-terrorist operation in the Russian region of Belgorod near the border with Ukraine “continues”. “The blanket checks by the Ministry of Defense and the police are continuing. Law enforcement agencies are doing everything necessary,” Gladkov stressed.

The article The governor of Belgorod urges citizens not to return to their homes: “The enemy has entered our borders” comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

