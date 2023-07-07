The grand finale of the 13th Youth Sports Games has ended MobIT

After 120 days of competition in 46 BiH cities and regional semi-final tournaments, the grand final was held. The company m:tel is a proud friend of the most beautiful sports story for young people.

Source: mtel/promo

In the period from July 4 to 6, Sarajevo hosted the best teams from all parts of Bosnia and Herzegovina at the end of this year’s Youth Sports Games (SIM). Over 950 boys and girls enjoyed the three-day competitions, excellent games and matches were played, people celebrated and socialized, and most importantly, many new friendships were made.

After the competitions, the most exciting part of every season followed – the medal ceremony and the ceremonial closing of the season. As part of the final program, an All Star basketball game was played between young SIM players and a special guest team. The special guest of this year’s Grand Final was the famous BiH basketball player Džanan Musa, himself a former participant of the Youth Sports Games.

Presenting the medals to the best competitors, the executive director for sales of the m:tel company, Milosav Parezanović, said: “We are very happy and proud to be friends of the Youth Sports Games again this year.” The company m:tel is always there to support true values ​​and promote sportsmanship, especially when it comes to the youngest. Friendship is the word we carry in our slogan and we really work hard and diligently to fully fulfill the mission of our company. The purpose of the Youth Sports Games is to connect, sport and fair play, that’s why we are always there where friends are and where new friendships are built”.

The winners of this year’s Games will represent Bosnia and Herzegovina at the International Games Finals in Split, where our small national team members will compete against boys and girls from Serbia and Croatia.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

