The grandfather of the girl who was killed at the school in Vračar has come forward Info

The grandfather of one of the girls who was killed in the hallway came forward.

Source: Kurir/Nemanja Nikolić/Private Archive

The grandfather of one of the girls who was killed in the corridor of the “Vladislav Ribnikar” school, as a student on dutyhe came to pay his respects to the tragically injured children and to Dragan Vlahović, the man who welcomed them and escorted them from school.

“Everything I think is not true, they will tell me that my granddaughter has come home. Instead of my granddaughter burying her grandfather, I, the unfortunate, have to… beautiful grandfather’s volleyball player. How we will all live on, I don’t know. The older grandson also went to this school. Grandpa’s granddaughter got ready, put on a dress this morning, my luck, and went to take a picture“, says the inconsolable man, describing how painful it is to follow the heirs.

“She sent me a picture from Thessaloniki. They came last night from their trip, they spent the holiday there. Mother says they didn’t stay another day to avoid tragedy,” the grandfather says helplessly to the Republic as he scrolls through photos of his beloved granddaughter on his phone.

The second grader drew her favorite uncle from school, Dragan, who will no longer wish them good morning as usual and stroke their hair with a smile. She came with her parents to pay their respects to the victims of the crazed pupil of Vladislav Ribnikar Primary School. The girl’s father wanted to paste the drawing on the door of the school, but the policemen did not allow him due to the investigation and a more detailed investigation.

A large number of citizens gathered on Cvetni trg to pay their respects to the tragically killed students, leaving flowers and lighting candles. Many children who attend this school, as well as the relatives of the injured children, came to the gathering, a those gathered also carried a banner with which they sent a strong message to everyone: Parents, talk to the children.

(WORLD/Republica)