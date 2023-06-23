The grandson of the founder of the Red Army who died in Mexico at the age of 97: he witnessed his assassination ordered by Stalin in 1940

Esteban Volkov, nephew of Russian communist revolutionary Leon Trotsky (1879-1940) and custodian of his legacy, has died in Mexico City at the age of 97. This was announced by the Leon Trotsky House Museum, founded by Volkov himself, on his Facebook page. The Museum, where the marks of the bullets fired by a Soviet agent of Spanish origin, Ramón Mercader, to kill Trotsky are still visible, is located in the house in Mexico City where the founder of the Red Army, exiled to Mexico in January 1937, he lived until he was assassinated on Stalin’s orders on August 21, 1940. Born in Ukraine in 1926, Esteban Volkov arrived in Mexico at the age of 13 through the efforts of his grandfather. His mother, Zinaida, daughter of Trotsky, had committed suicide in Paris while fleeing Stalin’s regime, and his father had been sent to the gulag in the 1930s. In Mexico Esteban Volkov was considered the last witness of Trotsky’s assassination. In a BBC interview, Volkov said he was walking home from school when he saw a police car outside the house where he lived with his grandfather and then saw his bloodied body on the floor. Volkov continued to live in Mexico where he studied chemistry and started working. In 1990 he founded the museum in Trotsky’s old house in the popular neighborhood of Coyoacan. Volkov “completed the most important task of his life: the defense of his grandfather’s ideas and career,” the museum said in a statement.

