King’s wool surprises his fans again with the publication of a new single called “The Grants”, the third preview of his next studio album, “Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”. This theme will be in charge of opening the long-awaited long duration.

The song has been co-written with the film producer Mike Hermosa. In addition, “The Grants” contains backing vocals from Melodye Perry, Pattie Howard y Shikena Jones. The single comes after the songs “Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” and “A&W”, and will introduce us to the new album, which is the follow-up to “Blue Banisters”.

This is the third track from Lana Del Rey’s ninth studio album, “Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”which will go on sale on March 24th and is available to pre-order now on CD, cassette and various exclusive vinyl formats at www.lanadelrey.com.