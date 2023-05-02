The gravediggers welcomed Marija Hezonja with whistles Sport

Mario Hezonja was greeted with applause at the previous match between Real Madrid and Partizan in Belgrade, but after the fight in Madrid everything changed.

Mario Hezonja was one of the culprits of the big brawl in Madrid that caused the referees to stop the match, but unlike Panther, Lesor, Deko and Jabusele – the Euroleague did not suspend him, but tonight he will play for Real Madrid and will try to help his club reach the the first victories in the quarter-finals.

Hezonja previously declared himself a Partizan sympathizer, there was talk for a long time that he could come to Belgrade, but last summer the dice did not match. The Croatian representative ended up going to the “royal club” and should be one of the most important players for Ćus Mateo in tonight’s game, since it will be difficult for Real Madrid to answer Partizan without his great contribution.

“Partizan is my favorite team of all here, I also prefer it to Cibona. That atmosphere, the fans, it’s a crazy house! And they are the most famous in the Balkans for their work. It would be a good move, why not? I don’t care who will to think or complain, the basketball players here wrote us off a long time ago and make ugly comments about us”Hezonja said recently.

It is not necessary to emphasize that other Real Madrid players were also greeted with whistles during the warm-up after the scuffle in the previous match, and Džanan Musa and Sergio Ljulj were the “worst”.