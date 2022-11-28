Home World The Great Barrier Reef is in danger of ending up among the UNESCO heritage in danger
A United Nations mission on Great Barrier Corallina concluded that what turns out to be the largest living organism on Earth should be placed on a list of World Heritage Sites in Danger. This was reported by the Guardian, according to which the expected report on the mission, which lasted 10 days and took place in March, affirms that climate change is representing a “serious challenge” to the elements that have allowed the Great Barrier Reef to be ascribed to the UNESCO heritage In 1981.

‘Progress being made to reduce pollution entering reef waters from agriculture and grazing is too slow and more investment is needed to achieve water quality goals,’ the mission report reads. The report’s recommendation to include the coral reef in a list of “in danger” world heritage sites will be taken into consideration together with the responses of the Queensland and Australian governments which have already in recent years moved to safeguard the asset before it Unesco formulate one formal recommendation to the World Heritage Committee at its next meeting.

