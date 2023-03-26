Rescue operations are continuing in Mississippi to search for survivors and provide assistance to the population after the tornadoes that caused enormous damage and the deaths of people in the night between Friday and Saturday at least 26 people. The town of Rolling Fork, a hundred miles northwest of the state capital Jackson, was almost completely destroyed. However, the tornadoes also caused serious damage and injuries in other areas of the state, as well as in Alabama: on Sunday morning, US President Joe Biden approved a package of economic aid emergency relief to support Mississippi and help it manage the situation.

A strong tornado hit Rolling Fork around 9 p.m. Friday night while many of its approximately 1,800 residents were indoors. It did damage to Silver City, a few dozen miles to the east, then moved north; other tornadoes accompanied by severe storms devastated fields and buildings in an area that stretched about 150 kilometers, up to the northeast of the state and the northwestern part of Alabama. The images released by the media and on social networks show houses unroofed, piles of rubble, uprooted cars, knocked down light poles and debris almost everywhere.

At least 25 people died in several Mississippi counties, including Sharkey, where Rolling Fork is located, Humphreys, where Silver City is, and Monroe, in the northeast of the state. The passage of the tornadoes also caused dozens of injuries in Alabama, where a man who had been rescued later died from his injuries. Because of the great destruction, the Mississippi government declared Saturday afternoon the state of emergency.

Edgar O’Neal, a “tornado chaser” who happened to be in Rolling Fork to chase and photograph the tornado, said of «a total devastation“: talking with ABCsaid he saw “houses gone, petrol pumps destroyed, trees and uprooted light poles blocking the entrance to any building, stray animals and people roaming the streets in obvious state of shock”.

The National Weather Service, which issued tornado warnings for several counties in Mississippi on Friday, preliminary listed the tornado that destroyed Rolling Fork as a Category 4 on the Enhanced Fujita scale. the one used in North America to measure the intensity and effects of these meteorological events. According to the scale, Category 4 tornadoes bring wind gusts that can exceed 320 kilometers per hour and have consequences «devastating».

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves visited some tornado-hit towns on Saturday, calling the situation “a tragedy». Even the President of the United States Joe Biden had expressed his solidarity and assured that the federal government would “everything possible to help” the population in the most affected areas: on Sunday his office announced the economic aid provided for by the new provisions will be destined for Sharkey, Humphreys, Carroll and Monroe counties, respectively in the western, central and northeastern parts of the state .

Meanwhile, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said relief efforts were continuing. Due to the passage of tornadoes, which destroyed various power lines, more than 14,000 people were without electricity between Mississippi and Alabama on Saturday evening. Storms, hail and heavy rain are forecast for Sunday in Alabama and Georgia, also in the southeastern United States.