Two thousand twenty-two, the year of the great escape from Hong Kong. 113,200 people have packed their bags in the past twelve months. Twenty-four thousand more than last year. It has to do with the tough restrictions for Covid, which have effectively isolated the financial hub during the last two and a half years of the pandemic. And it has to do with the squeeze of Beijing which, after the democratic protests in 2019 and the imposition of the national security law the following year, is eroding what remains of the promise made at the Perfumed Port 25 years ago after returning to China from Great Britain.

