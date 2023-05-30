The Great Green Wall: a wall against desertification ~ dohouatt

It has nothing to do with the Great Wall of China. No more than with the ambitious wall of the very sulphurous Donald Trump. It is a new delirium of Africans: The Great Green Wall.

From May 19 to 23, 2023, the Fête de la Nature was held. We didn’t feel him spending this party. It has been two years since the documentary film by Australian director, Jared P. Scott, The Great Green Wall “, was released in theaters. It was only on the night of Friday May 26, 2023 that TMC had the brilliant idea of ​​broadcasting it to us. In a road movie, from Senegal to Djibouti, the Malian singer, Inna Modja, crosses the Sahelo-Sahelian strip with hope at the front: a front-row visit to The Great Green Wall.

The Great Green Wall – One earth film festival

Last Friday. 11:10 p.m. Sitting alone in the middle of the living room among a swarm of mosquito-vampires biting my calves, I indulge in one of my favorite exercises: “television zapping”. I go quickly, in one click, from a news channel to adult channels, without really knowing what news to put in my mouth. I am a real visual mutt. After a few minutes, on the TMC channel, I come across a crazy documentary film: “The Great Green Wall” with the Malian artist Inna Modja. Remember for all intents and purposes that Inna Modja is her stage name. In civil status, it is The Mother of Bocoum. How do they intend to go about greening the Sahel?

Inna Modja on the crest of the Great Green Wall

This foray into the heart of the Sahel was no picnic. The United Nations climate ambassador to Africa and India ate dust. Inna Modja, who later discovered that she had the soul of an ecologist, has made the protection of nature her hobbyhorse. The game was worth the candle. In this part of Africa plagued by conflicts and which sees itself amputated of its youth, Inna Modja wants to convince on the nature of the danger that this part of Africa runs. From Dakar to Djibouti, the Malian singer tells the story of the Great Green Wall. A wall that should arise as a bulwark against the desertification that tumbles from who knows where. Unroll a cord of trees that stretches over a distance of about 8,000 kilometers, from Senegal to Djibouti, or a distance as the crow flies between Toronto and Abidjan. In these regions of the Sahel, this gigantic, Great Green Wall aims to slow down the advance of the desert.

Jared P. Scott/2019/92 min/Climate Change, Health, Social Justice, People & Cultures

The Great Wall rises step by step

Launched in 2007, the initiative to create a green ecosystem from Senegal to Djibouti is a reaction of the African Union (AU) to the great advance of the desert, which is tumbling towards the countries south of the Sahara with the force of ‘an avalanche. Indeed, the goal is to create 100 million hectares of arid land to fight against desertification. The Sahel is one of the regions of the world most affected by climate change. Almost everywhere, we talk about it without taking concrete actions to stop it. This documentary film responds to a climate emergency. It aims to protect sub-Saharan Africa from major social upheavals such as: desertification, famine, immigration, armed conflicts, etc.

Despair in the bag

Thousands of arid square kilometers stretch as far as the eye can see. A group of survivors of stupid jihadism. And migrants who are looking for themselves. Further away, bags of cement mixed with baobab bark as a meal for animals. We’re not going to hide our face, it’s famine. The singer is surprised to see, bitterly: “I really did not imagine finding such a situation”. And as if to conclude, resigned, she affirms: “It could have been me”. Instead of being taken aback, it galvanizes her in her quest. This enterprise will enable African youth to “allow themselves to dream again”. One thing seems clear, the Great Green Wall could change the destiny of many young Africans. But all is not dusty. In some countries, the project takes shape: Life is born little by little on what had once been a stony ground. In some regions, we are witnessing the return of giraffes.