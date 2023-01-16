Home World The great march of the Iranians in Strasbourg: “The EU should include the Pasdaran among the terrorist organizations”
STRASBOURG – The sense of impotence of the individual in the face of the repression against civilians implemented by the Iranian government is transformed into strength and power when the bodies come together to become a single, immense voice. This happened on Monday in Strasbourg in front of the European Parliament on the occasion of the Solidarity Rally for Iran event, promoted by the Swedish parliamentarian of Iranian origins Aliza Akhondi and welcomed by thousands of Iranian expatriates throughout Europe and by many other citizens.

