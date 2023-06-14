The great shipwreck of migrants in Greece

Loading player

In the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, a boat carrying dozens of migrants was wrecked off the coast of the Peloponnese, in Greece: the Greek government did he know that at least 78 people died in the sinking, and that 104 were rescued. It is the shipwreck that has caused the most deaths in Greece for a decade now.

Death toll could rise in coming hours: International Organization for Migration (IOM) he wrote that according to the first information on board the boat, a former fishing boat, there were about 400 people. According to the first testimonies of the rescued people collections from Greek public television, there were even more people on board the former fishing boat, between 500 and 700 people. A Greek official who preferred to remain anonymous told the Guardian that the number of dead “is rising by the hour” and that no pieces of the ex-trawler are left afloat.

The boat sank about 80 kilometers southwest of the Greek city of Pylos. The Greek newspaper Kathimerini writes that according to initial information on board there were mostly men from Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The former fishing vessel had departed from Tobruk, in Libya, and was apparently headed for Italy. In recent months, the departures of migrants from eastern Libya to Italy have greatly intensified.

The dynamics of the shipwreck are not yet very clear. Frontex, the controversial European border control agency, did he know that he had sighted the ex-trawler on Tuesday morning and that he had informed the competent authorities. On Wednesday morning the Greek Coast Guard made the announcement a statement claiming that a few hours before the sinking, the migrants on board the former fishing vessel had refused assistance from a Coast Guard vessel that had approached them. The Greek Coast Guard also released some photos taken of the boat on Tuesday.

Photos of migrant boat taken by Greek coast guard helicopter on Tuesday indicates hundreds were aboard. Official death toll so far 79 with 104 survivors. Shipping Ministry official says boat sunk in spot where sea is 4,000 meters deep so retrieving other victims may be impossible pic.twitter.com/UFynOufZfv — Niki Kitsantonis (@NikiKitsantonis) June 14, 2023

The NGO Alarm Phone, which manages a telephone switchboard for migrants that is always active, has published a summary of their communications with the people on board the former fishing vessel: according to information from Alarm Phone, the migrants had already asked to be rescued on Tuesday morning and had run out of water and food on board. In one of the last conversations with the switchboard, the migrants had explained that they were in contact with “the police” (it is not clear which authority they were referring to).

At the moment, no newspaper has reported the version of the rescued people.