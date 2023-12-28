The great spectacle of the last electoral campaign in the DRC | The librarian

Since the kick-off on November 19, the curtain has fallen on an effervescent month of electoral campaign in the DRC. It was marked by the arrival of improvised candidates in the presidential election in search of salaries for those running for the position of national deputy. With 44 million voters in attendance, this political dance captivated attention in a country of 2.3 million km², often lacking in infrastructure.

Central figures and duality

The presidential campaign pivoted between four major figures: on one side, Felix Tshisekedi, seeking re-election, orchestrating a high-profile campaign. On the other, the opposition, with Moses Katumbi, the TP Mazembe magnate, who opted for proximity by criticizing the record of the “Tshisekedi team”. A duality which transformed the end of the campaign into a real saga, marked by unexpected controversies. Martin Fayulubitter since his defeat in 2018, and the discreet Dr. Pull him in complete the political picture.

The rallying dance enlivened the campaign, going from 26 contenders to a joyful troop of 19 candidates. Seven of them pirouetted out of the race, applauding either the current president, Félix Tshisekedi, or the opponent Moïse Katumbi. On the opposition side, the hoped-for harmony has turned into cacophony.

National issues, between questionable nationality (Congolity law) and the social life of the population, have oscillated in the hands of electoral politicians preferring populism to the major expected issues.

This campaign made it possible to learn much more about the personalities of the candidates than about their programs.

The spectacle in the streets among the deputy candidates

In the streets, the deputy candidates competed in ingenuity. The panels intermingled, creating a colorful picture, some going so far as to distribute condoms stamped with their image. A gesture as unusual as it is symbolic in the excitement of the Congolese countryside.

Voters, looking for gifts before giving their vote, transformed the speeches into looting, desperately expecting a quantity of salt, sugar and loincloths. They looted the chairs instead. It was a party on the eve of the Nativity festivities, where politics mixed with the joy of those present, burying the vote guided by true political ideology.

In the recent campaign, the atmosphere was unique: from the start, the projects were not clearly defined, the rallies were underway, everything was focused on the political battle of words and blows.

Faced with the Congolese population, two thirds of whom are plunged into poverty despite the country’s vast geological wealth, all the candidates formulated commitments more or less similar to those of their competitors during the electoral campaign: guaranteeing peace, create employment opportunities, develop road, educational and medical infrastructure.

Currently, it is a new configuration with very hesitant votersan indecision which risks lasting until December 20, the day of the presidential, legislative and local elections.

Online and field fires

The use of social networks has added a contemporary touch to this political dance. Between insults, false polls and false documents circulating, the campaign took on the appearance of an atypical spectacle, far removed from concrete actions.

During this campaign, a political generation was shaken by a veritable “tide of ‘disengagement’” which shines through between the lines.

There were many concerns about “hate speech” expressed during the electoral campaign, thus increasing the risk of violence between voters. The head of Monusco, Bintou Keita, shared on X her concern about this kind of speech and the potential escalation of violence.

I am following with concern the escalation of violence, acts of vandalism and destruction of campaign materials as well as the hate speech which punctuates the electoral campaign. Serious human rights violations and abuses have been recorded. — Bintou Keita (@UN_BintouKeita) December 17, 2023

This campaign was like a suspense soap opera, with an electric tension and adventures between the supporters of the different candidates. There were events almost every day, some more comical than others, but all suggesting that the atmosphere was a little overexcited.

A striking example: supporters of Félix Tshisekedi’s UDPS set fire to the powder (and vehicles) in Lubumbashi to demonstrate their disagreement with Moïse Katumbi’s campaign.

It was almost like a fireworks show, but with a political twist. And as if that wasn’t enough, other twists and turns brightened up the scene in Muanda, December 12, with opponents demonstrating their discontent at the Katumbi meeting.

In a sequence worthy of an extravagant script, on November 28, a prominent member of Moïse Katumbi’s party, Ensemble pour la République (EPR), lost his life during clashes between supporters of the EPR and the UDPS, during a meeting of the candidate in Kindu, in Maniema.

And to top it all off, the supporters of Fayulu, the unlucky one in the last election, organized a real pitched battle with those of Félix in the Tshangu district of Kinshasa.

Presidential candidate Franck Diongo was at the center of a comic episode recently broadcast on social networks. While he was filmed tearing down the posters of other candidates, justified by reprisals against the destruction of his own banners, this ally of Moïse Katumbi was forced a few hours later to strategically retreat to a church. He was filmed again, forced to apologize to Félix Tshisekedi by young people claiming to be from the “Force of Progress”, affiliated with the ruling party.

The situation is serious at the local church CBCO Cité des Anciens Combattants à l’Ozone… the people of progress, the youth of the UDPS in pursuit of the honorable Franck DIONGO and their activists entered the Temple , they set fire and are destroying… pic.twitter.com/cFPfVmRRbL — Paulette Kimuntu Kim (@KimKimuntu) December 15, 2023

The interior of the church became the scene of chaos after this encounter. A real farce within the electoral campaign.

Notable opponents Martin Fayulu and Denis Mukwege have leveled accusations that the government ordered the requisition of fuel reserves at all airports, thereby hampering their opponents’ campaign.

You might almost think that we are witnessing a political play, but no, this is the astonishing reality of this 2023 electoral campaign!

It remains to be seen whether voters, after feasting on promises and gifts, will get up a fourth time to dance with their ballot. A final political dance which concludes this electoral year in the DRC.

In the DRC, 3 days before the elections, many Congolese are wondering if all the votes will be able to be recorded. For the Céni, this is a crucial issue. In Bukavu, agents go to meet residents to have them test the electronic machines before D-Day. pic.twitter.com/Slpwd3gKRL — The Africa newspaper TV5MONDE (@JTAtv5monde) December 18, 2023

