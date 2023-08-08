The “Great Train Robbery” of sixty years ago

Loading player

Around three in the morning on 8 August 1963, sixty years ago, a British Royal Mail mail train leaving Glasgow and bound for London slowed down and then stopped near a bridge near Cheddington, about fifty kilometers from the English capital, in open countryside. The drivers had complied with the stop sign along the tracks, which however had been tampered with by a gang of criminals: within a quarter of an hour fifteen men wearing helmets, balaclavas and gloves knocked out the driver, attacked the train and robbed total £2.6m in cash, the equivalent of over £45m today, more than €50m.

Thus it was that the so-called “Great Train Robbery”, the one in which the largest amount of money was stolen in the history of the United Kingdom up to that point and one of the most memorable of the last century. The way it was planned and carried out greatly impressed both the media and public opinion, which followed the investigations that led to the arrest and conviction of the robbers with enormous attention: it is no coincidence that the robbery is still known as “The Great Train Robbery”, like the 1903 film with the famous scene of the bandit shooting straight into the camera.

The theft had been planned down to the smallest detail, also thanks to the help of a person who had passed some essential information to the gang, a postal employee. In addition to parcels and letters, the train carried large quantities of cash that the branches in the suburbs sent to the central offices of the London banks. The British Postal Police website explains that normally there would have been around £300,000 on board, but today there was a lot more because there had just been a national holiday in Scotland. The men managed to bring the train to a halt by covering the all-clear signal on the tracks with a glove and turning on the red light with a battery.

The train’s assistant engineer, David Whitby, got off the locomotive to try to figure out what was going on and ask for clarification from a telephone along the railway, but found the wires cut; at the same time Jack Mills, the engineer, was hit on the head by one of the gang members with an iron bar. In the other carriages there were 75 postal workers who didn’t suspect anything, except a trivial slowdown. There were no security guards on the train.

At that point the gang unhooked almost all the carriages of the train and diverted the locomotive together with the first two, those in which there was money, into an isolated track. The engineer hired by the gang was unable to drive that particular type of train and to move it, Mills was therefore brought on board, who was bleeding badly. It was then that the other accomplices broke into the first two carriages, overcoming the tepid resistance of the postal employees on board: making a sort of human chain, they transferred more than 120 bags full of money onto a truck and two off-road vehicles waiting for them. The whole thing lasted more or less 15 minutes.

After about half an hour the workers called the police. Meanwhile the men made their way to an old farm a few tens of kilometers away where they divided up the money and hid for the night. The next day each went his own way.

Both the Buckinghamshire police – who had jurisdiction over the area where the robbery took place – and London police participated in the investigation into the robbery. Meanwhile, details of what had happened had begun to circulate. The New York Times compared the story of the robberies of Jesse James and gods Dalton brothers in the United States in the late nineteenth century. The English newspapers instead criticized the lack of a national police force, which according to some had facilitated the escape of the robbers, as well as the absence of guards on board the train.

The turning point came a few days later, when a man who lived near the farm contacted the police saying he became suspicious because of the great coming and going he had noticed nearby. The police searched the building, where they found sheets, sleeping bags and abandoned food, as well as bags and wrappers in which the money had allegedly been stored: they also managed to obtain the fingerprints that all the robbers had left on a ketchup bottle and on the table of a Monopoly where, according to later reconstructions, they had played using real banknotes stolen during the robbery. The robbers also began to be sought abroad.

In January 1964, police said they had enough evidence to charge twelve of the fifteen suspects, who were ultimately sentenced to a total of 307 years in prison. Most of the stolen money was never found.

The mastermind of the plan had been Bruce Reynolds, thief and robber already known to the authorities. Nicknamed Napoleon, after the robbery he fled to Mexico and then Canada. In 1968 he returned to England, where he was arrested, convicted and imprisoned for 25 years. In the end, he served only ten years of his sentence, but in the 1980s he ended up in prison for another three years for dealing in amphetamines. Instead, it is believed that the one who hit the train driver on the head was Ronald “Buster” Edwards. He too fled to Mexico after the robbery but surrendered to the authorities in 1966: he spent the next nine years in prison and once he got out he started working as a florist at Waterloo station. He was played by Phil Collins in the film Buster (1988), based on his role in the “Great Heist.”

Two others, James Hussey and Thomas Wisbey, were convicted again of drug trafficking in 1989. Yet another, Charles Wilson, was killed in Spain the following year.

Probably the most famous of the robbers, however, was Ronald Arthur “Ronnie” Biggs, who as it emerged from the trial had spent most of the time of the robbery sitting in a Land Rover near the railway embankment. On April 15, 1964, Biggs was sentenced to 30 years in prison: a very heavy sentence, which in the intentions of the judges was to function as a deterrent for similar crimes, but which in fact contributed to transforming those thieves into legends, which attracted attention and public sympathy.

In 1965 Biggs managed to escape from prison. He initially fled to Brussels by sea and then moved with his family to Paris, where he underwent plastic surgery and obtained false identity documents. In the following years he moved to Australia and then escaped alone to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where he supported himself for years thanks to his notoriety, posing for photographs with tourists and hosting dinners at his home for money and selling souvenirs that they celebrated his escapes. After three strokes, in 2001 he decided to return to the UK voluntarily, counting on receiving adequate and favorable medical treatment. Instead he was arrested and returned to prison. In 2009 Biggs was released again due to his health conditions. He died at the age of 84 in December 2013, fifty years and four months after the famous robbery.

To date, however, the identity of the postal employee who had provided the information necessary to carry out the robbery is not yet known, on which the investigations have never clarified. In 2014 one of the robbers, Gordon Goody, He said that it was an Irish man called Patrick McKenna, who died in 1992. There is no confirmation on this.

