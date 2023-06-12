THE GREATEST PLAYED FOR BERLUSCONI, BUT NO ONE AS A “GENIUS”: Dejo opened his soul: He came to me and said: Prove it to everyone! | Sports

Silvio Berlusconi watched Kaka, Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Gulito, Pipo Inzaghi, Pirlo, Maldini, Nesta in his team… But no one was as loved by the owner of Milan as Dejan Savićević!

Great sadness has struck all Milan fans, the creator of the most powerful “Rossoneri” in history, Silvio Berlusconi, has passed away. The controversial Italian politician, media and business magnate, as well as the creator of a true football empire with Milan in the early nineties and 2000s, died at the age of 86 as a result of leukemia.

During his tenure at the head of Milan, which lasted for several decades, he brought many great players and some of the greatest masters of football to this club, but he loved no one as much as Dejan Savićević. He returned “Genius” to him with one of the most beautiful goals in the history of the Champions League in the 1994 final.

After two goals by Masar in the first half, everything was over when Savićević scored a fantastic goal for 3:0 at the start of the second half in the 47th minute. However, in a recent interview with MONDO, he revealed that this might not have happened if Berlusconi himself had not said big words to him before the final!

“More than that goal and that victory, I prefer meeting Berlusconi the day before the game. He came to Milanello to greet us and wish us luck, it was the only game he did not watch live because he had duties in the Italian Parliament. We met was in the hallway and then he told me ‘Genius, I’ve been defending you since day one, prove me wrong. Prove to everyone that you are a genius. Don’t betray me’. And I didn’t betray him. That goal entered the annals of European football,” Dejan Savićević told MONDO.

In the end, Savićević played for Milan from 1992 to 1998, during which time he managed to win three Serie A titles, two Italian Super Cups, one European Super Cup, but that title in the Champions League and the fantastic goal against Barcelona were remembered as something the biggest and most beautiful thing he did in his career.