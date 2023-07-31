The Green Room “Shock Waves” (2023)

“Shock Waves” it is the sixth work of the green room. He has had the production of Yon Vidaur, who has managed to preserve all the fierceness of the group’s personality on the tracks. Forcefulness is the predominant note in these six new songs, which stand out for their powerful, poisoned and furious sound, as well as for lyrics that are cryptic enough not to be obvious and suggest different readings that allow for second and even third interpretations. To do this, they use puns, ideas and camouflaged phrases from personalities such as Unamuno, Merckx, Churchill or Einstein.

To highlight the rawness of the instrument in many of the cuts, such as “La bujía”, which opens the work forcefully, with instruments and words that merge and form the perfect fuel to set everything on fire. “Tourmalet”, a metaphor with an unequivocal cycling aftertaste, constitutes another of the peaks of the mini album, with its pronounced changes of rhythm, like dry and violent demarcations in the queen stage of the Tour de France. The beginning of “Salud” seems calmer and even reminds us of the great Josele Santiago in the indolent way of spitting out the phrases; false alarm, electricity explodes again in the chorus. There will be no more mistakes until the end. Life weighs, plagued by guitars as powerful as hydraulic hammers, and “You have a watch, we have the time”, they keep the intensity high before reaching the closing. The last song is possibly the most successful of the litter: “Chaos within an order is not chaos”, which has the stellar collaboration, never better said, by Antonio Arias (Lagartija Nick).