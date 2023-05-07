The Hague wants to solve the parking problem by making them pay a lot

The city administration of The Hague in the Netherlands has announced that parking on the streets of the city center and along the beach in Scheveningen will have a fixed rate of 50 euro, both for an all-day stopover and for a few minutes’ errand. The main objective is that there be more parking available for residents and traders in the area, who generally have a free parking permit, but the measure could also serve to reduce traffic.

For some time, the inhabitants of The Hague have complained that they cannot find parking in the streets of the city center and around the beach, which is very popular with tourists, especially in summer. The local government expects that making parking fees prohibitive will discourage visitors from parking in these areas and force them to use private garages or park elsewhere and then use public transport, leaving more street space for residents.

“That doesn’t mean we won’t allow cars in our city,” he clarified Jurriaan Esser, a local government spokesman quoted by the Guardian: however, it means that if you have to move over short distances, the ideal way to do it will be on foot, by bicycle, by public transport and only as a last resort by car. According to Esser, the new measures will have benefits both for the environment and for travel times.

Initially the experiment will cover a total of about twenty streets between the city center and the Scheveningen beach area and will last for one year, in order to evaluate whether the measures are effective and can be extended. Marieke de Jong, member of a residents’ association in The Hague, he said to a local TV station that most of the locals support the city government’s plan. The announcement of the measure however prompted some complaints from traders working in the affected areas, who said they feared losing customers.

