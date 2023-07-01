The Hajj pilgrimage of Muslims to Mecca ends – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) – The Hajj, the Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca, concludes: on Saturday the faithful performed the Tawaf, the ritual walking around the Ka‛ba in the Great Mosque in the Saudi city. Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and all Muslims are required to undertake it at least once in their lifetime if they are physically and financially able to do so. This year, over two million Muslims from 160 countries took part. (Ap/LaPresse)

