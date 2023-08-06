Home » the handball camp of Serbia is calling you | Sport
Participants from Republika Srpska are the most numerous at the camp in Belgrade.

Source: Handball Association of the Republic of Srpska

Young handball players from Republika Srpska (years 2008 and 2009) are participating in the camp “Srbija te zove”, which takes place from August 1 to 11 in Belgrade.

The camp is organized by the sports organization “Sportstars”, and the participants from Republika Srpska are among the most numerous (25 plus coaches Nemanja Dmitrović and Salih Pala), it was pointed out from the Handball Association of Republika Srpska.

During the camp, players from Republika Srpska played a control game against Crvena zvezda, and won convincingly (43:15).

Source: Handball Association of the Republic of Srpska

And this is certainly the reason why we are proud of our handball youth, who received numerous praises for their game, and I would like to personally congratulate them on their excellent performance against their peers from Zvezda. With this, they confirmed in the best way that the Handball Federation of the Republic of Srpska really takes care of young people, and it is well known that we have numerous Youth Leagues in which over 100 teams participate.“, pointed out Marinko Umičević, president of the Handball Association of the Republic of Srpska.

