The Handsome “Hey!” (2023) – Sound World

The Guapos are the new Spanish-Mexican rock and roll super band formed by Jay de la Cueva, Leiva, Adán Jodorowsky and El David Aguilar. A project that was born during the pandemic and which has been shaped up to now, at which time we are presented with “Hey!”, his debut album. In it we find ten songs with the flavor of the classics of the genre. A good part of it has to do with the way in which these compositions have been recorded (analogically, on tape, two tracks and mono sound through machines from the fifties). That added to the love that the four members of the band feel for the most classic artists like Chuck Berry or The Beatles, clear references to the sound of their first album, make this work one of the purest rock in Spanish of recent times. time.

It is a completely casual album and in some sections even humorous in which they combine traditional love stories with what it is like to live being a rock star. And the clear reference to the combination of both themes is found in “I would change myself for anyone”, a song that seems more like a conversation between two of the band’s members about their love problems caused by the elegance that rock has given them. and that reaches its climax with the affirmation “And sometimes I swear, Leiva, I would change myself for anyone”. But, beyond the lyrics, the most important imprint of the work is the musical base that dresses each of the pieces. Because despite the fact that they sound as if they’ve been playing together all their lives, the truth is that the four members of The Guapos have their own parallel personal projects, something that could affect their general sound and, on the contrary, it doesn’t. In fact, it is evident that all of them are in this adventure for pleasure. It is only necessary to see the case of Leiva, the national component of the band, who passes to what, in reality, was his instrument, the drums, abandoning the role of vocalist –despite the fact that he intervenes in several songs–.

What is certain is that in the first half of the album we have the liveliest pieces like “Hey!” or “Isabel” and that, after the brilliant “Mis amigos del rock”, we find a slower part. There are songs with much calmer pulsations (“Boogaloo”, “Dolores”), but that are still framed within rock, reminding us of those songs that were once the perfect excuse to dance together. Definitely, “Hey!” is an open love letter to rock and roll that lovers of the genre will surely welcome with open arms. What a joy to be able to find proposals so romantic and so well done by the hand of a rare bird that, without a doubt, will give a lot to talk about.

