The Harrowing Escape and Remarkable Faith of Archbishop Jacques Mourad: A Testament to Resilience and Courage

Syrian Catholic Archbishop of Homs, Jacques Mourad, recently shared his harrowing tale of escape after being kidnapped by jihadists in 2015 and imprisoned for five months. In an interview with Vatican News Network, Archbishop Mourad also spoke about the Jesuit priests, Frans Van der Lugt and Paolo Dall’Oglio.

Recalling his near-fatal experience, Archbishop Mourad explained how he was abducted by jihadists in Syria and held captive by the Islamic State. The militants gave him a chilling ultimatum: convert to their beliefs or face beheading. However, Archbishop Mourad made the courageous decision to hold onto his faith and continue serving the Church, even in the face of death. He expressed his unwavering determination to bear the cross for the love of the Church and the salvation of the world.

During his captivity, Archbishop Mourad found solace in prayer and pleaded with God to enlighten the hearts of his captors and lead them towards repentance. He firmly believed in seeking peace not only for himself but also for those who imprisoned him. Through unwavering faith, he overcame fear and found the strength to carry on.

Archbishop Mourad now considers his ordeal a blessing, as it brought him closer to God. He recalled a pivotal moment during his captivity when the governor of Raqqa, unbeknownst to him at the time, spoke to him. The archbishop questioned why he and others were being locked up, to which the Islamist leader replied, “You should consider this time as a retreat.” This exchange deeply impacted Archbishop Mourad and strengthened his determination to find meaning even in the most challenging circumstances.

Reflecting on the examples set by Frans Van der Lugt and Paolo Dall’Oglio, Archbishop Mourad praised the former’s loyalty to Jesus Christ and his selfless devotion to Syria and its people. Fr. Van der Lugt, a Dutch Jesuit, was brutally murdered in Homs a year before Archbishop Mourad’s kidnapping. The archbishop also hailed Fr. Dall’Oglio as a martyr for life, emphasizing that his memory lives on within the Church and among the people of God.

Archbishop Mourad concluded the interview with a light-hearted remark about Fr. Dall’Oglio’s popularity and the numerous messages and letters he received from people worldwide. The Jesuit priest was known for his unwavering support and willingness to help anyone in need.

The remarkable story of Archbishop Mourad’s escape and his unwavering faith in the face of adversity serves as an inspiration to all. The testimonies of Fr. Van der Lugt and Fr. Dall’Oglio remind us of the power of love and self-sacrifice. Their legacies continue to impact and inspire people, reinforcing the message that true salvation comes through acts of love and devotion.

To read the full interview, visit the Vatican News Network website at www.vaticannews.cn.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

