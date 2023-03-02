The United States government he said to consider “very improbable” that the so-called “Havana syndrome” was caused by some hostile country. The mysterious malaise had been reported in recent years by hundreds of US diplomats both in the Cuban capital and abroad, leading to speculation about a potential involvement of Russia or China. The causes of the malaise remain essentially unknown, but according to new assessments they are attributable to environmental factors or other medical problems, not necessarily the same for all the people concerned.

The United States Office of the Director of National Intelligence made public some documents that take up the evaluations of seven different intelligence agencies in the country, which over the years had evaluated over 1,500 cases of “abnormal health problems” reported by as many people around the world. Among those concerned were government officials, military officials and especially diplomats, including high-level ones. Five of the seven agencies agreed that it was “very unlikely” that the health problems were caused by “adversaries of the United States“. However, the level of certainty about this assessment varies according to each agency: for some it is high, while for others it is moderate.

The first cases of Havana syndrome were found in 2016, when several officials and diplomats of the US embassy in Cuba began to experience nausea, exhaustion and severe headaches, symptoms often accompanied by vision and hearing problems. Some had also reported problems with memory and attention. In the years that followed, similar cases were recorded among Canadian diplomats who had worked in Cuba and later among hundreds of mostly US officials at embassies in other countries, such as Austria, Germany, Russia, China and Colombia.

In January 2022, the CIA had released a preliminary report in which it defined foreign attacks as unlikely as the cause of Havana syndrome. However, the document indicated about ten cases that remained without explanation and for which an external factor of some kind could not be excluded.

Ned Price, spokesman for the US State Department, explained in a news conference Wednesday that: “A rating of this type is based on the best information available at a given time,” thus indicating the possibility that some of these ratings will be revised in the future. should new data emerge.