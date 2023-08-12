The Hawaii disaster, over 80 dead in the fires. The ecosystem is at risk

New York — The 36 hours of fire that devoured at least 80 human lives on the Hawaiian island of Maui — but the sad count is still ongoing — could have triggered an environmental catastrophe whose extent we will only discover in the months to come. In addition to razing the 2,000 buildings of Lahaina, the ancient capital of the archipelago, the flames have in fact devastated the delicate ecosystem of the island: unique flora and fauna because they evolved over centuries of isolation and which now, with the charred soils and waters polluted — the combustion has caused a chemical and toxic trail that is already pouring into streams and the sea — may not recover.

