The head of Niger’s presidential guard has proclaimed himself the country’s leader

On Friday, General Abdourahmane Tchiani, the head of Niger’s presidential guard also known as Omar Tchiani, proclaimed himself the new leader of Niger after a coup that deposed incumbent President Mohamed Bazoum, democratically elected two years ago, on Wednesday. The coup was planned and implemented by the Presidential Guard, an influential elite unit of the army of which Bazoum, according to some analystshad been trying to reduce the influence for some time, antagonizing him.

Tchiani proclaimed himself leader of Niger in a televised speech, after almost two days of great uncertainty about how the situation would evolve and who would take over the leadership of the country. He motivated the coup with the need to remedy a number of the country’s security, economic and corruption problems. Meanwhile Bazoum is still under arrest and Niger’s land borders are still closed, as announced by the Presidential Guard the night the coup was implemented.

Tchiani has led the Presidential Guard since 2011 and was promoted to the rank of general in 2018 by former president Mahamadou Issoufou. His announcement gave a first concrete signal on the management of power within the junta that deposed Bazoum (so far there was talk of a generic management of power entrusted “to the security forces), but there is still a lot of confusion about what happened and about the developments that will take place in the country in the next few days.

The unknowns primarily concern the relationship that Tchiani will establish with the country’s regular army. Until now, the army had always declared its loyalty to Bazoum, so much so that some people who had spoken with him on the evening of the coup had reported of his hope that the army would come to his rescue, forcing the rioting soldiers to desist.

But rather unexpectedly on Thursday, Niger’s army chief General Abdou Sidikou Issa announced that the regular army had decided to support the coup. Issa justified his position with the need to “avoid a bloodbath” between the various armed forces of the country, without adding anything else. It is not clear how concretely the support of the regular army for the coup will take shape, whether any collaboration with Tchiani and the Presidential Guard will be formalized and of what kind.

Meanwhile in Niger there have been demonstrations by both supporters of the coup and Bazoum. Some of the pro-coup protesters looted and set fire to the ruling party headquarters in the capital Niamey on Thursday. Instead, Bazoum’s supporters took to the streets to protest, before being dispersed with gunfire by the Presidential Guard. For now there has been a wounded.

Niger is located in north-western Africa, has about 25 million inhabitants and is part of the sub-Saharan region of the Sahel, very unstable due to the presence and activities of jihadist groups, some of which are affiliated with the Islamic State or al Qaeda . The coup in Niger is the seventh in a Central and West African country since 2020: the most recent were in Mali and Burkina Faso, from which Western military forces engaged in the fight against jihadist terrorism have gradually withdrawn ( in the two countries, Russia has meanwhile gained more and more influence thanks to the presence of mercenaries from the Wagner group).

Niger had remained one of the few countries still governed by a president close to Western governments, and for this reason was considered a sort of «last hope of the West» for the fight against jihadism in that part of Africa. Peter Pham, former US official active in the Sahel, he said al Financial Times that Bazoum’s deposition “puts at risk the entire US and French strategy to fight jihadism in the Sahel”.

The United States is still considering whether to consider what happened in Niger in all respects a coup: if so, writes il Washington Postshould suspend all military collaboration in the area: other countries, such as France, could do the same.