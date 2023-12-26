The head of the Ukrainian Army criticized the troop recruitment program for the war against Russia

Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, head of the Ukrainian Army, gave his first press conference since the start of the war with Russia and criticized the recruitment program, expressing frustration with the actions of military recruiting offices and suggesting that they should mobilize more troops for the war against Russia.

General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi spoke at his first wartime news conference, a day after the Ukrainian Parliament published a bill containing reforms to the Army’s recruitment program, including lowering the age of mobilization of men aged 27 to 25 years. This sparked controversy on social media, prompting the general to speak publicly.

Zaluzhnyi expressed dissatisfaction with the recruiting offices’ work, stating that if he was satisfied, they wouldn’t be discussing the bill. He noted that while thousands of men volunteered to fight in the first months of the Russian invasion, enthusiasm has faded 22 months into the full-scale war.

Additionally, Zaluzhnyi addressed the state of the war, confirming the capture of Maryinka in Donetsk by the Russian Army. He admitted that Ukrainian troops had withdrawn to the outskirts of Maryinka and that the city no longer exists due to the destruction it has suffered.

Zaluzhnyi compared the Russian attack on Donetsk to the complete destruction of Bakhmut, stating, “We protect every piece of our land, every piece, but if enemy shells begin to litter this narrow piece with stones, dirt and our soldiers, then the lives of our soldiers are more important to us.”

He also promised to defend Avdivka, the main objective of the current Russian offensive, but stressed the importance of saving soldiers’ lives. Zaluzhnyi emphasized that the enemy can concentrate its forces, including artillery and aviation, in one direction, leading to destruction similar to that of Bakhmut.

In response to a question, Zaluzhnyi mentioned that future wars in 2024 will be different from 2023, citing the perpetual innovation of battlefield technologies.

The statements by the head of the Ukrainian Army shed light on the challenges faced by the military in their ongoing conflict with Russia, as well as the reforms being proposed to increase troop recruitment.

