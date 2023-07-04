Home » The head of the UN nuclear agency in Japan for the final report on the release of radioactive treated water in Fukushima
The head of the UN nuclear agency in Japan for the final report on the release of radioactive treated water in Fukushima

The head of the United Nations nuclear agency, Rafael Mariano Grossi, is in Japan to meet with government leaders and to witness the final preparations for the release of radioactive wastewater treated by the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant.
Grossi will meet with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida today to present the IAEA’s final report on the controversial water release plan. In fact, all of the IAEA’s interim assessments have been positive and the final report should state that the water sampling, analysis and monitoring plans involved in the release are adequate and meet international requirements.

The radioactive treated water, stored in some 1,000 tanks approaching a capacity of 1.37 million tonnes, must be removed to prevent accidental leakage and to allow the plant to be decommissioned.

Japanese regulators finished the latest safety and operator inspection of the plant on Friday Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings should receive a permit to drain the water in about a week. He could do it at any time, even if the departure date has not yet been decided, amidst worries and protests.

South Korea, China, and some Pacific Island nations oppose the release of the water for security and political reasons. Local fishing groups fear their reputations will be damaged, as do local seaside resorts and tourism organisations.

Japan has sought support from the IAEA to gain credibility for the plan and assurances that its security measures meet international standards. The IAEA has made several trips to Japan since early 2022, but acknowledges that it cannot make policy decisions for the Japanese government.

