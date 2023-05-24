Home » The head of the Wagner group says 20,000 Russian mercenaries died in the battle of Bakhmut, in Ukraine
World

by admin
Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, said Wednesday that 20,000 of his men died in the battle to take the Ukrainian town of Bakhmut. Bakhmut was conquered by the Russians after months of very intense fighting, thanks above all to the intervention of Wagner’s mercenaries who managed the military operations in the city.

In a video posted to Telegram on Wednesday morning, Prigozhin said that 10,000 regular members of the Wagner group and 10,000 ex-prisoners recruited in Russian prisons in recent months to fight in Ukraine were killed in the battle of Bakhmut. However, these numbers must be taken with some caution, also because Prigozhin is known for making deliberately exaggerated utterances with the aim of obtaining aid and resources from the Russian government. It also happened a few weeks ago when he harshly criticized the Ministry of Defense and the most important officers of the Russian army, threatening to leave Bakhmut if he did not receive arms and ammunition: in the end military aid had arrived and the Wagner group had remained at fight in the city.

Those given by Prigozhin are also numbers that contradict Russia’s estimate of Russian soldiers who died in Ukraine: he spoke of 6,000 dead, a figure which however is not considered credible and which appears to be much higher.

