Home World The health minister of a local state in India was shot by the police and died after being shot by the police while participating in the event.
World

The health minister of a local state in India was shot by the police and died after being shot by the police while participating in the event.

by admin
The health minister of a local state in India was shot by the police and died after being shot by the police while participating in the event.

Indian state health minister dies after being shot by police while participating in an event

#India Local State Health Minister was shot by the police and died#[India’s local state health minister was shot by the police and died after being shot by the police]On January 29, local time, Naba Da, the health minister of Odisha, India Before attending the opening ceremony of the event, as he was getting out of the car to be welcomed by the crowd, he was shot by a policeman and fell down. The people hurriedly carried him to the co-pilot of the car. In the live video, the white shirt was stained red with blood. In the end, the minister died due to ineffective rescue, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a message to express his condolences.

Special statement: The content of the above article only represents the author’s own views, and does not represent the views or positions of Sina.com. If you have any questions about the content of the work, copyright or other issues, please contact Sina.com within 30 days after the work is published.

See also  Orban, the study of the Hungarian parliament: "Too many women at university, a risk for males"

You may also like

Biden tweets on second anniversary of inauguration, netizens...

German Chancellor Schulz condemns ‘bidding war’ for Ukraine...

A container containing radioactive material is lost in...

There have been frequent shooting incidents in the...

Russia, with his friend Medvedchuk now Putin wants...

South Korea’s pension fund is expected to be...

Ukraine, Assaults on Bakhmut and Vuhledar so Moscow...

Is the powder keg being ignited in the...

Daniel Pipes: “The flagship of the regime is...

Jerusalem, the grandfather of the bomber was the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy