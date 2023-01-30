

Indian state health minister dies after being shot by police while participating in an event

#India Local State Health Minister was shot by the police and died#[India’s local state health minister was shot by the police and died after being shot by the police]On January 29, local time, Naba Da, the health minister of Odisha, India Before attending the opening ceremony of the event, as he was getting out of the car to be welcomed by the crowd, he was shot by a policeman and fell down. The people hurriedly carried him to the co-pilot of the car. In the live video, the white shirt was stained red with blood. In the end, the minister died due to ineffective rescue, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a message to express his condolences.

